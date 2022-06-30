This season the Westfall eSports program competed in 32 regular season matches, going 24-8 between its four teams.
eSports is currently the fastest growing sport worldwide, according to Westfall eSports co-coach Matthew Greenlee. Greenlee said that in 2012, eSports had an annual viewership of 58 million that number jumped by almost eight times to 454 million in 2019.
Recently, the Fortnite and Overwatch teams competed in the State Regional Tournament held in Hilliard with the Fortnite team winning a Regional Championship.
The Fortnite team competed in the State Tournament held at The University of Akron placing 3rd in the State with an overall record of 11-1.
Westfall currently offers Chess, Overwatch, Fortnite and Valorant as e Sports teams. In the fall, Greenlee said they plan to add Super Smash Brothers and Rocket League.
There are two seasons of eSports the spring season, which has now ended and fall season, which begins the first week of September. Westfall has offered eSports since the spring of 2020, but it was not recognized as a varsity sport until the fall of 2021.
Greenlee said that there are more than 100 high schools in Ohio that have eSports teams including Zane Trace and Adena, both Scioto Valley Conference foes of Westfall.
eSports are also at the collegiate level with schools such as Ohio State, Ohio University, Ohio Christian University and Miami University all competing at some level in eSports.
The very next year, the League of Legends World Championship sold out the Staples Center in Los Angeles. This championship had 27 million viewers, second that year only to the Super Bowl.
In 2019, The Ohio State University constructed a one million dollar gaming facility in Lincoln Tower that houses their eSports team along with their newly designed curriculum. This curriculum encompasses eSports management, game art and production, game design, programming, and gaming business.
TechSports, the umbrella that eSports falls under, not only encompasses gaming but also; robotics, drones, coding, programming, graphic design, and marketing. We look forward to expanding our program and continuing to allow our students to explore new avenues of interest and STEM education that have yet to be offered in the district. eSports and TechSports open doors to the top industries our students will be facing in the future.
Greenlee said he and co-coach and Devin Schoonover, are very proud of their team competing at the State level and putting Westfall on the map for eSports.
“We look forward to expanding our program,” Greenlee said.