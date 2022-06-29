Six contestants seek to be crowned as Miss Ashville 4th of July for 2022.

Pageant will begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 1 at the Ashville Community Park.

Contestants:

• Madisyn Burns, 16

• Leyla Cline, 14

• Alexis Crosby, 15

• Marissa Purcell, 15

• Kiera Scott, 17

• Sophia Seymour, 15

