editor's pick Who will be Miss Ashville 4th of July? Staff Reports Jun 29, 2022 Jun 29, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Six contestants seek to be crowned as Miss Ashville 4th of July for 2022.Pageant will begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 1 at the Ashville Community Park.Contestants:• Madisyn Burns, 16• Leyla Cline, 14• Alexis Crosby, 15• Marissa Purcell, 15• Kiera Scott, 17• Sophia Seymour, 15