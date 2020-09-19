CIRCLEVILLE — A locally produced film will be released on DVD and streaming services next week.
“The Wager” was written and produced by Central Ohio Jim Gloyd and was filled in Circleville at several different locations.
Gloyd said the film is about one man, Bruce Stern, who after a turbulent childhood of 17 foster homes, and forced into a drug cartel Bruce becomes a product of the influences around him. That is until he loses the wager and thrust back in time to see his inner demons and himself staring back at him.
Gloyd said the film was really important for him to make and it gave him a feeling of accomplishment.
“Never having done anything like this before it was challenging, stressful, exciting, fulfilling, all those things,” Gloyd commented. “I know being in the industry and having worked on several films myself that never came to fruition I understand this accomplishment. I knew that God gave me the vision for the film. When we hit a rough patch it was my motivation that God was able to pick me up and help me get it done. “
Gloyd said The Wager is a powerful reminder that with God no failure is beyond forgiveness and no life is beyond repair.
“A lot of people steer off course in life and they just need a reminder to help them get back on course,” he added. “I’ve tried to help people learn from my mistakes. Although the film is not a depiction of my life there is some reflection that might pop up here and there. The movie itself targets overcoming drugs and suicide. It’s being released in the middle of a pandemic that has a spike in both of them. This is a film that we feel like will touch and transform a lot of lives.”
Gloyd started working on this film several years ago, working on it daily. “The Wager” and Gloyd have received several awards for the film including Gloyd winning best first-time producer and best inspirational film at the Vegas Movie Awards, an award of merit from the Accolade Global Film competition and best trailer from the Los Angeles Film Awards.
“When you make a film you look at it personally and you think that you achieved something especially when a lot of people come to Ohio for it,” he said. “The real test is to put it out there and see how it does in the film festivals and for distribution. We’ve won awards from coast-to-coast and not just awards but awards of excellence. That speaks a huge amount about the achievement of this film.”
Now that the film is about to be released, Gloyd said he hopes that people will enjoy and support the film.
“We hope that people will go out and share this film with their friends and family and spread it around,” he continued. “We want it to touch as many lives as it can.”