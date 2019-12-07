CIRCLEVILLE — The Logan Elm School District has released the shortlist of architect firms to be considered for the architecture and design of the new PK-12 building on the District’s property just to the southwest of Circleville along Tarlton Road.
Fanning Howey, Schorr Architects and SHP are the three finalists that will be interviewed later this month. The process is in conjunction with the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission. The district expects to begin the design process in early 2020. Tim Williams, superintendent, said the goal is to complete the building in time for the 2022-2023 school year.
“The districts who passed in November of 2018 have now received funding and are moving forward with the design phase of their projects, including Logan Elm,” Williams said. “One of the initial steps is securing an architect and a construction manager at risk (CMR).”
“Over the course of the next year, we will work with the architect to design the new PK-12 facility,” Williams continued. “This process will include educational visioning which will occur in early 2020. Obviously, with the delay in funding, Logan Elm as well as other districts who passed in November 2018 will have to adjust their initial timelines. Once the design phase has begun and the CMR is secured, the District will be able to share an updated timeline. We must work with the guidelines established by Ohio School Construction Commission while establishing a timeline and securing the architect and CMR.”
In November, voters approved the levy by more than 500 votes with 54.75 percent of voters in favor of the levy. Logan Elm previously went to the ballot in 2003, 2009, 2013, and twice in 2014 before the levy passed in 2018.
The funding from the State was made possible as part of the State’s capital bill, House Bill 529, that was enacted in 2018 and by Senate Bill 4, passed this year, which added an additional $100 million in funding for these schools.
“The community, staff and students are eager to begin the design phase and ultimately break ground for construction of the new building,” Williams said.
The District recently changed webpage companies, something Williams said he hoped would help people stay informed on District news.
“It is our hope that the webpages are now more user friendly and can provide community members and parents with updated information about the District,” he said. “I would encourage residents to visit our webpage at www.loganelm.org to stay up-to-date on the project. The district also publishes a bi-weekly newsletter that residents can receive by texting LOGANELM to 22828 or contacting Marsha Waidelich at 740-474-7501.”