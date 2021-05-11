CIRCLEVILLE — Logan Elm School District celebrated the official ground breaking on the new pre-k through 12th grade school near the current high school and middle school campus.
The new campus was approved by voters in November 2018 and will create a single school on the same piece of land as the current high school and middle school. The school will likely open ahead of the 2023-2024 school year, delayed a year by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tim Williams, Logan Elm Superintendent, spoke at the groundbreaking Tuesday about the passage of the levy and some of the challenges the district has faced.
“Many of you, some who were even a part of our bond efforts, felt this day would never come. Even our most recent efforts were challenged by the lack of funding and the global pandemic. Despite the many challenges, we’re finally able to celebrate this historic event for our school district, our community and our children that would never have been possible without the support of everyone here and the voters in our community.
I cannot thank the voters enough who went to the poll in Nov. 2018 to make this day happen."
Sam Braun, president of LEHS Class of 2024, said he had relatives that were in the first graduating class at Washington School, now Washington Elementary, and spoke for a few minutes about leaving a legacy.
“I believe that I speak for my entire class to be given the honor of this privilege, which only seems to come around once in a lifetime,” he said. “We hope the impact we create in 2024 will inspire future classes to go show the world what Logan Elm students can accomplish.”
Ohio Facilities Construction Commission Executive Director Cheryl Lyman spoke at the ceremony.
“We know it’s been a long road and there are still big decisions and tough challenges ahead, but I am so excited for this community, the way you’ve come together, raised funds and invested in your students and their future.”
Lyman spoke directly to Braun and his fellow students about the project that will go on next door to where they attend school.
“You and your classmates will be able to see the big machines in operation, see the work of architects, designers, engineers and construction trade professionals,” she said. “Consider those career opportunities for you because we need you.”
Debbie Shaw, Logan Elm School Board President, called it a great day to be a Brave.
“Whether you’re a parent, grandparent, student, staff member or just part of the Brave family, thank you for the gift to our children,” she said. “All of you have been a tremendous part of making this happen. On behalf of the board of education, I say thank you for giving our community a gift of a lifetime.”
Williams shared his experience at Logan Elm, going back to first coming to the district in 2000 and how it immediately struck him as different and a special place.
“We are a rural community that valued education that produced not only local leaders, but leaders throughout the United States,” he said. “As the years have passed, my initial impressions of Logan Elm have proven to be true. Agriculture still plays a major part in our lives, manufacturing has provided more jobs for our graduates and even the emergence of an urban sprawl, we still have the feel of a small, rural community.”
Williams spoke about change and the question of why Logan Elm needed the new school.
“We know change can be difficult on communities, staff, parents and students, but I’m a firm believer that change can make us better,” he said.
He used an analogy from Duke University College Basketball Coach Mike Krzyzewski on how five fingers are not as strong as all five together in a fist. Even though Duke recruits the top players from around the country, they’re best when they all come together. He applied that analogy to the schools in the district.
“I’m proud of Logan Elm working in separate buildings, each school will always hold a special place in our community and our history. The analogy of the fist leads me to believe that our school district and our community will emerge stronger than ever. In two years, with the support of our voters, we’ll come together, become a fist and be a better team. We will no longer be six strong proud schools, but one school, one remarkable team that will be better at communication, sharing resources and we’ll be able to provide students with more equality. We’ll have new state-of-the-art technologies that eluded our students for years."
Williams concluded the ceremony by asking those in attendance to look to the west, in the direction of where the new building will be and close their eyes.
“Take a moment to reflect on the past, dream about the future and you’ll begin to realize what we’ve been able to accomplish and what each of you have provided to our students,” he said.
“Logan Elm Schools' new pre-k through 12 building is the result of years of hard work, for some of you — 20 years of hard work. But in the end, each of you were able to leave your legacy.”