CIRCLEVILLE — With the last of the finishing touches out of the way, the students in Logan Elm’s Industrial Maintenance class finished their 18th pole barn for the district.
Gary Mitchel, Logan Elm’s satellite instructor with Pickaway-Ross Career & Technology Center, guided the students through the project. This year’s building was built for Hunter and Stephanie Lane on Gay-Dresbach Road. Both Lanes were former students of Mitchel’s.
The pole barn comes only at a cost of materials, and a pizza party at the end of the year for the property owners. The students provide free labor while they learn. All told, the barn cost about $20,000 in materials.
Mitchel spoke for a few minutes a dedication ceremony Friday morning in which parents and family, as well as members of the community, came to show support.
“At one time, we had 15 kids here and it was a reflection of you all standing here today and that’s why the kids are the way they are,” he said. “These are a great group of kids and they did great work. The thing I learned was to not pat them on the back because then you’d need a month to get them back up. I was in awe one day and things were really clicking and I pulled them all in to tell them they were doing a great job.”
Mitchel gave thanks to several people, including the school districts, parents and bus driver Tom Vandette.
“When I first started doing this years ago, the bus drivers would sit in the bus and read a book,” he said. “Tom comes out and gives me a great hand and helps out a bunch. He’s very flexible with his time, which I really appreciate.”
Mitchel, speaking directly to the students, said they should feel proud for their work.
“You’re blessed that you can tell people that you built this building and you’ll have that pride in it,” he said. “That comes with building this and it’s not only what you learned from this, but what you get from it.”
Mitchel said he expects more from the students than they expect of themselves and he expects them to show up to class.
“If they don’t show up, they lose 20 points of participation,” he said. “If they’re here, they’re working and there’s no other way to subsidize that. Being a part of the team and being here on those days working together is what it’s all about. Their semester exam is for them to tell me what they learned. Over half of them wrote about teamwork.”
Caleb Cradlebaugh, a senior at Logan Elm, said he was thankful for the experience.
“We used a lot of teamwork to make this happen,” he said. “It really made coming to school more fun. This is my favorite class.”
Cradlebaugh plans to become a diesel mechanic after graduation and is currently restoring a shower as some part-time work using his experience. He said doing the trim on the building is his favorite part.
“I like doing finish work because I’m good at it, at least that’s what [Mitchel] says at least,” he said.
Vandette said the boys who worked on the building start with some skill, but it’s fun to watch them grow that.
“It’s interesting to see the confidence they gain and the skills they gain,” he said.
Stephanie Lane said the students had remote learning days, she could still hear the hammers of them working
“They still showed up and I was impressed they were here and showed up even though they didn’t have to be physically at school,” she said.
Nate Smith, LEHS principal, said it takes trust for Mitchel and Vandette to trust the students and that trust comes from home.
“It’s shown here,” Smith said of the trust. “It’s something that we can work on at school, but it has to be reiterated at home and it’s something easily seen through your children.”