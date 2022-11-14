CIRCLEVILLE — Logan Elm High School students have a new class this year and can get one with nature as part of a Conservation Science Course being offered at the school.
Bradley Sargent, teacher at Logan Elm, teaches the class and has about 17 students who are currently doing all manner of things from picking up trash to learning about game control and conservation and more.
“Around here this type of stuff is really great for our students as a whole because these kids are from Hocking County, there are a lot of hunters, fishers and outdoor kids at our school,” Sargent said. “This class targets that. It’s a lot about fishing, hunting, different regulations we get into but more than that it’s diving into how conservation plays into that. We can have all these resources but what happens if they’re gone and we over hunt or over fish.”
Sargent said that may be what they’re learning about but it goes beyond that.
“I’m trying to get these kids out in the community and doing things,” he said. “Things like cleaning up trash. Every Wednesday we take buckets and we pick up trash in our area. We have specific routes we designate. We bring it back to the class and weigh it. We’ve been keeping date on how much we’ve collected and where. So far in the first nine weeks we found 50 lbs. of trash which is a big number.”
Sargent said he took professional development over the summer in which he learned about the class. He received a chain email that caught his attention from Ohio Department of Natural Resources and he registered instantly.
“It was really awesome and really well put together,” he said. “Last year there were only 77 schools in Ohio that offered conservation sciences. I know that number has gone up.”
Sargent said he’s received support from the administration to help get the program going.
“Our administration is a really good one,” he said. “I really only had to bring it up and [Nate Smith, principal] said it was a really good idea and to do it. He knows like I do this is really big for the kids in our community. We can do a bunch of stuff and they can relate it back. Working with the administration has been the easy part.”
Sargent said the students recently took a field trip to Old Man’s Cave and picked up trash around the campsite.
“The whole field trip was put together by one of my students, Cadence Haupt,” he said. “She targeted that week because it was right after trick or treat. We picked up all the trash we could find and had a tour of Old Man’s Cave. They got to meet a lot of the naturalists out there and I think really put our name out there as some people trying to do things in the community.”
As the class continues, Sargent said he hopes to go even further and branch out even more.
“Part of this program is not so much being in the class and doing work, which we do but it’s about being outside and working on planting trees project and things like that,” he said. “That’s what we’re all about.”
Sargent acknowledged there are some things you have to get in a book but that’s not all.
“I’m a firm believer in learning science by doing science and going out and doing things,” he said. “In five to 10 years students are not going to remember one single day of us having a class discussion but they will most likely remember cleaning up all that trash and all that type of stuff.”
Sargent said he hopes the students also take more pride in the environment and it causes a ripple effect among the other students.
“Understanding how much trash they find and how much work it is to clean it up might mean more kids throw less trash out when they get older,” he said. “I hope they develop more of a respect for the outdoor areas. I never grew up with a type of class like this and I was always taught reuse, reduce and recycle. It didn’t make much sense to me. I hope that part of the class connects to them what happens when you don’t do that.”
Sargent said they’ve saved some of the trash they’ve found and plan to turn it into something.
“The best way to recycle something is to reuse it,” he said.
Sargent said he wants parents and the community to know that the students are trying to do something long lasting.
“Another project we’re doing and we’ve talked to the naturalists at Hocking Hills and they’re going to donate wood and give us blueprints and we’ll be working with the woodshop teacher to build birdhouses,” he said. “I’m hoping to take a trip out there and help put them up.”
“We’re trying to do things that go beyond their time here at school and we want them to see that birdhouse years down the road but they’ll remember doing that. To me that’s what it’s all about.”