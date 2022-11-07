CIRCLEVILLE — Before they close their doors for the final time, Logan Elm is giving the community one last chance to say goodbye to some monumental structures in the district.
In a notice to the community, the Logan Elm Board of Education announced open houses for all the district’s schools, the first of which is Laurelville Elementary between 1 to 3 p.m. April 2, 2023.
The measure comes as the new kindergarten through grade 12 building is scheduled to open for the 2023-2024 school year. Approved by voters in November 2018, the new campus will create a single school on the same piece of land as the current high school and middle school. The district will use some of the current facilities for office space, athletic venues and more.
“There will be open houses, in conjunction with our student showcases for the public to tour the current school buildings on the following dates and times,” the notice states. “Any individual who would like to visit a building may attend the event on the date and time listed.”
In addition to Laurelville, Washington Elementary will host their event on April 16 from 1 to 3 p.m., Pickaway Elementary from 1 to 3 p.m. on April 30, Saltreek Intermediate on May 4 from 5 to 7 p.m. and Logan Elm High School and McDowell Middle School on May 16 from 4 to 7 p.m.
“On Dec. 12, 2022, the board plans to finalize the abetment and demo plans for Salt Creek Intermediate School, Laurelville Elementary, Pickaway Elementary and Washington Elementary Sites,” the notice states. “Any public input regarding the demo and/or future use of the properties can be submitted to the superintendent, Tim Williams, treasurer Steve McAfee or the board of Education at our Nov. 14 or Dec. 12 meetings at 6 p.m. in McDowell Middle School Library.”
In addition, Logan Elm has also announced they’re selling some items to remember the school including t-shirts and a wooden replica keepsake of the school] on a third party website at https://meta.infinitecampus.org/campus/store/logan_elm/home. Laurelville is the only school with such a link posted as of press time.