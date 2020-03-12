Circleville, OH (43113)

Today

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a half an inch.