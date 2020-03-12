CIRCLEVILLE — The Logan Elm School District is on the ballot for two renewal levies, each with a five-year term.
The first levy is a property tax levy that generates about $812,000 annually. It’s a 2.4 mil levy that is aimed at providing for emergency requirements of the school district. The other levy is a one percent earned income tax levy that is used for current operating expenses. Both levies are a simple yes for the levy or no against the levy.
Tim Williams, District Superintendent, said the one percent earned income tax and the emergency levy are both renewals, they will not increase the current taxes levied today or the tax rate.
“Combined, the emergency levy and one percent income tax make up 16 percent of the District’s operating revenue,” Williams said. “They pay for ongoing costs including teacher salaries, utilities, upkeep of school facilities and bus transportation. Continuation of the two levies is vital to fund existing instructional and extracurricular programs. If the levies are not renewed before the end of 2020, the District will lose over $3.4 million per year and have to make substantial budget cuts to make ends meet.”
Williams said the emergency levy originally passed in 1990 and the one percent income tax was passed in 2005.
“The Ohio Department of Education had declared the School District to be in “Fiscal Caution” at the time and additional operating revenue was needed to balance its budget,” Williams said of the one percent income tax. “The levy has been renewed two times since. In 2010, the levy was changed to an earned income tax. As an earned income tax, it does not apply to retirement income, interest, dividends and capital gains.”
Voting takes place next week on March 17. For more information on how or where to vote, contact the Pickaway County Board of Elections at 740-474-1100.