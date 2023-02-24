Logan Elm schedules events leading up to new K-12 school opening

The newly constructed Logan Elm K-12 School will open its doors to students for the first time in six months.
Students will have a staggered start to ease into the 2023-24 school year and learn their way around the 218,000 square foot building. Grades K, 1, 3, 5, 6, 9 and 11 report for their first day on Aug. 28. Grades 2, 4, 7, 8, 10 and 12 report for their first day on August 29th. All grades report for their second day on August 30th.
The Board of Education has scheduled several events leading up to the new school opening. The first event is the conclusion of the LEave Your LEgacy fundraiser. LEave Your LEgacy is a capital campaign to enlarge and furnish athletic and performing arts areas, improve career technology labs, and preserve the history of Logan Elm in the new school.
The campaign has raised $1,394,250 to date thanks to the generosity of 162 donors. Interested donors should contact Treasurer Steve McAfee at (740) 474-7501. The deadline to donate to LEave Your LEgacy is March 17th. The Board will permanently recognize donors in the new school on a display outside the auditorium.
“We’re spreading the word about the March 17th deadline to make sure nobody misses this opportunity to ‘LEave their LEgacy’ in the new school,” Board President Debbie Shaw said.
When spring arrives, the focus will shift to saying goodbye to the current schools. The Board invites the public to open houses at all six buildings.
“The current schools served us well and are full of memories from generations of Logan Elm families. We know it’s important to give the public these opportunities to visit,” Superintendent Tim Williams said.
Here is the schedule of open houses:
• April 2nd Laurelville Elementary (1 p.m. – 3 p.m.)
• April 16th Washington Elementary (1 p.m. – 3 p.m.)
• April 30th Pickaway Elementary (1 p.m. – 3 p.m.)
• May 4th Salt Creek Intermediate (5 p.m. – 7 p.m.)
• May 16th Logan Elm H.S. & McDowell M.S. (4 p.m. – 7 p.m.)
Once the 2022-23 school year comes to an end, the public will have opportunities to own a piece of history from the current schools. Dave Pritchard Auctioneering will conduct online auctions of building contents throughout June and July. The first auction will be for Logan Elm High School and take place the week of June 12th.
The Board will post a complete schedule of the auctions and instructions to participate on the school district’s website (loganelm.org) as plans are finalized. Once the auctions are complete and the buildings are being demolished, the Board will also offer the public bricks as keepsakes.
The last event before students start the 2023-24 school year will be a ribbon cutting ceremony at the new Logan Elm PK-12 School on Sunday, Aug. 27 at 2 p.m. The Board invites the public to this once-in-a-lifetime event to get a first look at their new school.
“It will have been nearly five years of waiting, planning and building since voters approved the bond levy for the new school. We couldn’t be more excited for everyone to unite on this day and see the return on their investment,” Williams said.