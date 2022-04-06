CIRCLEVILLE — A fifth grade Logan Elm Student will have her artwork on display for the drivers traveling between Circleville and Chillicothe.
Juliette Jackson, a fifth grade student at Saltcreek Intermediate School beat out other students from Pickaway County’s Schools to have her design chosen for the billboard to promote reduce, reuse and recycling ahead of Earth Day on April 22.
Jackson said she didn’t know she was going to win but had a feeling and is celebrating having her design chosen.
“It felt really good to win because I’ve been doing art for most of my life and I wanted to do this as something some people would actually see,” she said.
The billboard is located at 29483 Route 23 south of Circleville. Her design features a tree in front of the earth with the recycling symbol on the trunk of the tree. The left side of the tree around the globe it says reduce, reuse and on the right, recycle.
“I wanted to bring awareness on how important it is to recycle and how important it is to the world,” she said. “The tree is a symbol of life and how life goes on if you recycle.”
The design was the first one she made, as each individual idea came to her.
“I started thinking about the tree and the world and the environment and I put it together on that,” she said.
Lauren Haubeil-Grooms, Assistant Director/Education Outreach with the Ross, Pickaway, Highland, Fairfield Solid Waste District, shared why Jackson’s work was chosen.
“Juliette’s artwork is beautifully drawn with just enough detail to show off her artistic skills but was still able to give a clear picture and message,” Haubeil-Grooms said. “While there are lots of great drawings to choose from, it boils down to picking one that can be easily viewed while driving on the highway.”
That idea was something that Empress Bethal, Jackson’s teacher, said they focused on.
“We’re super excited for Julliete,” she said. “Julliette embraced our lesson about recycling reusing and rethinking. Her artistic talent and vision really put it out there. We talked about billboards a little bit and how they have to be seen by cars driving by and she really embraced that idea and made something fantastic. We’re super proud of her.”
Haubeil-Grooms hopes this contest sparks conversation about Earth day, litter prevention and recycling in the classroom.
“It may be a fun project for students to participate in, but it is also a foot in the door to the topic that needs to be discussed to adults and youth,” she said.
Haubeil-Grooms said RHFP Solid Waste also has classroom programs they offer to students.
“In addition to our contest, the Solid Waste District offers free classroom programs geared towards recycling, litter prevention, composting and other related environmental topics,” she said. “Our website is a good resource for keeping in touch with programs, collection events and other contests we host.”