CIRCLEVILLE — To celebrate Stewardship Week next week, the Pickaway Soil and Water Conservation District has chosen their annual poster contest winner.
Caden MacDonald, a student at Logan Elm, took first place and Zoe Burson, also a student at Logan Elm, took second place for their posters.
SWCD, in partnership with the National Association of Conservation Districts, is celebrating Stewardship Week from April 25 through May 2, focusing on the theme of “Healthy Forests = Healthy Communities.”
Pickaway SWCD is a member of the National Association of Conservation Districts, which oversees the annual Stewardship Week Program, now in its 66th year. Stewardship Week is one of the largest national annual programs to promote conservation.
“Educating the public about the importance of our connection to our natural resources in our daily lives is an essential part of what conservation districts advocate for in their communities,” National Association of Conservation Districts President Michael Crowder said. “Trees and forests are critical to providing clean air and water, healthy soil, shade, abundant wildlife habitat, jobs and valuable products we use every day.”
The poster contest is open to all Pickaway County students in grades 4-9. This year, 81 total students participates in the poster contest. A group of five volunteers judged the posters and selected the top 10.
In addition to MacDonald and Burson’s posters, honorable mentions go to Lydia Colahan from Westfall and Shania Salyers, Stephen Snyder, Drew Stant, Jaryn Fox, Carlie Moss, Tea Adkins, and Sarah Lewis from Logan Elm.
Katerina Sharp, education and outreach coordinator for the Pickaway Soil and Water Conservation District, said she was pleased to see all the students participate.
“It’s really wonderful to see our young people interested and engaged in learning about our environment,” Sharp said. “Every student poster was unique and shared the 'healthy forests, healthy communities' message from a different perspective. Any time we can engage our students in a hands on and creative way, they always impress us with their insight, thoughts, questions and creations.”
The top 10 posters will be displayed at the entrance to the Pickaway County Library for a month beginning the Friday before Stewardship Week. A copy of the first-place poster will also be framed and hung inside the library at the entrance to the children’s section for a year.
In addition, scans of the top 10 posters have been put on a limited number of placemats and will be put out at Bob Evans during Stewardship Week. The first-place poster will be sent on to compete in the state level.