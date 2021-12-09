CIRCLEVILLE — Some Logan Elm Students have their art on display for the public to see at the Pickaway County Public Library in Circleville and potentially other locations around the city.
Heath Bennett, art teacher at Logan Elm, said he and his fellow art teacher Jody Tate each had a connection in the community to bring ArtsaRound, The Library and Logan Elm together to display the art.
“My job is the most fun of all and being an art teacher is amazing,” Bennett said.
“Being an art teacher in our district is even more important to me than most could know. I love my students, regardless of demographics, heritage or anything. I would swim an ocean (if I could) for them to be a success in life, as a student and in my class. So, getting to hang our work for the public means a great deal to us here. They get a chance for the community to see the very talented student body here at Logan Elm.”
Bennett said the students loved the idea when it was presented to them.
“They were extremely moved by the gesture,” he said.
Now, Bennett is working with ArtsARound to hang pieces in other parts of the community, including at Scioto Valley Coffee and potentially a gallery next year sometime.
“It’s very exciting for the students to have these opportunities,” he said.
Bennett said the students’ work was framed by himself and another teacher, so they were “a little more professional.”
“They all look great,” he said. “The students are amazing and work so very hard to accomplish the work they do. They are compassionate, passionate, hardworking, dedicated to listen, skillful in their creativity, and love the art program unconditionally.”
Michelle Callahan, community relations manager, said the artwork is available during the library’s business hours, Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m.
“The library is always thrilled to showcase the talent in our community,” she said.
“The Logan Elm High School students have some exemplary pieces hanging on the wall outside the Crites-Hannan Meeting Room. I love the variety of subjects they have chosen. There are also works from Logan Elm Elementary and Middle School students as well. These pieces will be on display during the visit of Santa and Mrs. Claus on Dec. 11.”