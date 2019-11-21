CIRCLEVILLE — When in doubt, blame the butler. That’s the theme of Logan Elm High School’s theater production this weekend, “The Butler Did It!.”
The play, written by Todd Wallinger, centers around a butler named Jenkins, who must figure out who the murderer is before he’s carted away by the cops. Performances are Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $7 each.
Ashli Dexter, play director and teacher at Logan Elm, called the play fun and funny with some problem-solving thrown in.
“I always pick productions that make me laugh,” Dexter said. “I really enjoy comedy and high school students enjoy comedy too. This one is also kind of a brainteaser.
“We’re doing a really cool mix of the dry humor, because this is a British play but the actors are really good at the physical comedy as well. It’s a really cool mix that will fit in with the student population as well.”
Dexter noted the leads in the production are strong and that helps make the production a good one.
“It took four different teachers to try to cast this thing because we have so many talented kids,” she said. “They’re great at carrying the show, doing the physical comedy and adding their own little jokes. They’re confident, funny and talented. It’ll be a real treat for anyone to watch.”
Carrie Love, a senior, is in the role of Sara Jane, said it was fun doing the physical comedy.
“I really enjoy the production, because I usually play an angry brassy woman and now I’m a love struck damsel in distress,” she said. “It’s different than any other show we’ve done because we usually do fairytales. I think that’s unique.
Love also has performed with Roundtown Players and is directing a performance soon, but was excited to be on the stage at Logan Elm.
“I love the group and I’ve been doing it for four years and I’m glad I get to do it again,” she said.
Dexter said the production is one for all ages.
“This is a family friendly comedy that everyone’s going to enjoy,” she said. “It’s lighthearted and goofy that everyone will find in it to enjoy.”
Dexter discussed how the students have collaborated to make the performance the best it can be, including students who aren’t actors.
“We’ve got a student that’s taken on the costume design and she’s taking it for her AP art credit,” she said. “She gets to be involved and use it on a different level. Our student director, Trinity [Hayes], has been a saving grace. She puts out one fire while I put out another. It’s a whole group effort, it’s not me telling them what to do it. It’s a lot of collaboration.
“The entire cast has collaborated so well to make this production special,” Dexter added. “That’s what’s special about our program is that everyone gets to have their creative edge put something of their own into the production.”