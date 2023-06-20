During the Ag Olympics at the Pickaway County Fair for the Outhouse races, Shooting Sports took first place out of the four clubs, defeating Critters & Creations in the first heat.
The AG Olympics came down to the final event, the relay race. Runners from each of the five schools competed for the fastest time down and back.
Representatives from the Logan Elm team celebrate their first place victory in the 2023 AG Olympics.
The Junior Fair Board members brought kids down from the stands to throw eggs at board members Ava Merritt and Anam Havan both of whom are also Junior Fair Royalty First Attendants.
CIRCLEVILLE - It came down to the last event but Logan Elm took the crown at the 2023 Pickaway County Fair Ag Olympics.
