CIRCLEVILLE — Logan Elm Youth Football is once again on the forefront of safety as they’re one of the first programs in the nation to purchase and use a newer, safer type of helmet this coming season.
Logan Elm Youth Football plays in the South Central Ohio Football League and has three teams; one with first and second graders, another with third and fourth grade and the oldest with fifth and sixth grade. In total there are about 70 football players and 50 kids in cheerleading.
The new helmets are part of a uniform overhaul for Logan Elm that are going with a similar theme to Ohio State’s blackout uniforms. They’re all black with red numbering and white trim. The logo takes inspiration from the Utah football program and is on both sides of the helmet.
Dustin Arledge, president of the league, said the Speedflex Diamond Technology made by Riddell has carbon printed diamond technology.
“It’s the latest and greatest helmet by Riddell,” he said. “We were the first youth program five years ago with the Speedflex helmet. This one is different in that it doesn’t have air bladders and has the carbon 3D print with the flex cutout design. It’s the new five-star Virginia Tech rated helmet.”
Arledge noted the upgrades help reduce head collision impact.
“This is the next evolution in their helmets,” Arledge added. “I think we’ve done a great job getting complete buy-in from parents. Their children want to play tackle football and they want their kids to do what they want to do. They understand the safety aspect.”
According to Arledge, the helmets cost about $21,000 for the 68 helmets they purchased. Fundraisers helped with the purchase.
“We put all our money back into the league,” he stated. “Last couple of years we’ve been doing laundry detergent, soaps and things. We’ve been very fortunate.”
Arledge commented they kept some of the smaller helmets they bought five years ago due to concerns the smallest diamond helmets wouldn’t fit the smaller kids.
“We kept 15 of the small helmets and had them re-conditioned and painted,” he noted.
“We’ve got two real strong goals that we live by,” Arledge continued. “We don’t get them hurt so they don’t come back and we don’t discourage them so they don’t come back. We want them to grow with the sport.”
There aren’t a lot of opportunities to play tackle football in the area at the age of these students, according to Arledge.
“I understand that some parents want their kids to play flag football and I respect that,” he remarked. “But the kids that want to play tackle, if it’s not an option, will play soccer or fall baseball and they’ll lose interest.”
In addition to the safer helmets, Arledge said they teach proper tackling technique, which is done by having the players keep their heads up.
“We teach heads up techniques, not leading with your head, seeing your target and to lift and drive,” he added.
Arledge said the season is scheduled to start on Sept. 12, if they’re allowed to play with COVID-19 restrictions.
“Unless the governor says otherwise, we’re full go,” he concluded.