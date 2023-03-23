OU names Stewart Gonzalez as 23rd president

Ohio University Board of Trustees President Peggy Viehweger (left) introduces Lori Stewart Gonzalez as the 23rd president of the university Wednesday during a press conference in Walter Hall.

 Photo by Nicole Bowman-Layton/APG Media

ATHENS — The Ohio University Board of Trustees unanimously approved Lori Stewart Gonzalez as the university’s 23rd president Wednesday at Walter Hall at the Athens campus.


Recipe of the Day

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments