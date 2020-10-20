Navigating the holidays during a pandemic, we could all use a crème puff this fall. The pumpkin cream puffs available for a limited time at Goodwin’s Family Restaurant on Lancaster Pike are the perfect relief.
With signs posted at their drive through window and hostess station, the puffs are going fast. “We’ve been selling them like crazy,” Goodwin’s owner, Lorri Pontious said. “Last year, we tried the pumpkin and they didn’t go. But, this year, without the Pumpkin Show...”
Vanilla cream puffs are a menu staple at Goodwin’s. Adding a fall, special edition flavor was the idea of Goodwin’s in-house baking expert, Ruby Anderson of Circleville.
The foundation of the filling, Anderson said, is cream cheese. Pumpkin puree and pie spice make it taste like autumn. Cool Whip gives it the fluffiness of mousse. The pastry holding the mousse-like filling is fresh and chewy.
Not to be confused with the petite puffs found in the freezer section of most markets, Goodwin’s cream puffs measure more than 3 and a half inches in width and more than 3 inches tall. Served chilled, the plentiful puffs can easily shared by two.
With the pandemic looming, picnics and family celebrations have been minimized. Lorri said she and her family didn’t get together much this year. “We haven’t really had a big get together since all this has happened,” she said. “I really don’t know what we’re doing for Thanksgiving.”