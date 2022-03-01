CIRCLEVILLE — As part of an initiative to expand broadband across Ohio, BroadbandOhio and Lt. Governor Jon Husted have released updated coverage maps for counties across the state.
The new maps more accurately show connectivity to high-speed internet using Ookla Speedtest Intelligence® records from a 15-month period to measure four different internet speeds: under 10 mbps; under 25 mbps; under 50 mbps; and 50-100 plus mbps.
Other maps have previously been drawn using the FCC Fixed Broadband Deployment Data from FCC 477 maps that only use data that is reported through internet service providers.
This new map uses real-world, on-the-ground speed test information from actual internet customers to determine where there are gaps in coverage.
In a press release, Husted said the new maps are to be used as a supplement to other currently available data, helping to provide more information to BroadbandOhio; Ohio citizens; local, state and federal officials; internet service providers; and other stakeholders.
“As Governor Mike DeWine and I continue work to expand broadband so that every Ohioan can be a part of the modern economy, healthcare system and education system, understanding where there are gaps is key,” Lt. Governor Husted said.
“The new mapping resource launched today is driven by customer data and will help us better pinpoint where we need to focus our funding, attention and efforts.”
Husted said the county broadband profile maps created for each of the 88 counties will be helpful as local governments consider utilization of different funding resources and opportunities for public-private partnerships to help close connectivity gaps in their region.
A better representation of Ohio’s broadband landscape is to also help when applying for state and federal grants.
In Pickaway County, 65 percent of the populated area and 21 percent of all households don’t have access to the minimum of 25 mbps download speeds and 3 mbps upload speed, which is the basis for high-speed internet definition.
Of the 497 square miles of populated area in Pickaway County, 325 are unserved with 6,935 of the 32,334 households below 25/3.
“These maps bring us one step closer to solving the digital divide in Ohio,” Lydia Mihalik, director of the Ohio Department of Development, said.
“The additional detail will help us target areas with the greatest need to connect all Ohioans with critical resources, new economic opportunities and an improved quality of life.”
To see the maps of the entire state and of specific counties, visit https://broadband.ohio.gov/view-maps/ohios-broadband-availability-gaps/ohios-broadband-availability-gaps.