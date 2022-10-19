2022 Little Miss Pumpkin Show Court

The 2022 Little Miss Pumpkin Show Court. Pictured are Little Miss Pumpkin Show Jordyn Lunsford (center), First Attendant Abbigael Rooney (left) and Second Attendant Nellie Heeter.

 Steven Collins/The Circleville Herald

CIRCLEVILLE — Jordyn Lunsford, a second grade student at Logan Elm, was named Little Miss Pumpkin Show Wednesday afternoon at the Pumpkin Show Savings Bank Stage at Pumpkin Show Park.

Trending Recipe Videos


email scollins@circlevilleherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags


Recommended for you

Load comments