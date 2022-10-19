CIRCLEVILLE — Jordyn Lunsford, a second grade student at Logan Elm, was named Little Miss Pumpkin Show Wednesday afternoon at the Pumpkin Show Savings Bank Stage at Pumpkin Show Park.
Lunsford was one of 143 second grade girls to enter the contest. She was sponsored by Vanderpool’s Taxidermy. Rounding out the rest of her court are First Attendant Abbigael Rooney, a second grade student at Circleville Elementary School who is also her sponsor and Second Attendant Nellie Heeter, a second grader at Teays Valley who was sponsored by The Red Barn.
Lunsford, 7, said she didn’t think she’d win going into the final round of judging, but after her name was called for Little Miss things changed.
“It was awesome,” she said of that feeling. “[Being Little Miss] will be fun.”
Lunsford’s mom, Angela, said the whole family is excited.
“Mom’s more excited than dad but we’re all super excited,” she said.
Angela Lunsford said both she and her other daughter participated in Little Miss but didn’t win and at first Jordyn wasn’t interested.
“When this was brought up in first grade she wasn’t excited at all and didn’t want to do it,” she said. “But when they changed it to second grade, she’s getting a little bit older and she’s more excited about dressing up and being a princess.”
Angela said she hopes that this makes Jordyn a little more outgoing.
“I hope it brings her out of her shell,” she said. “She is a little shy and I’m surprised she did the interviews the way I saw her talking up there.”
The newly crowned court will now ride the remaining parades at this year’s Circleville Pumpkin Show and will represent the Pumpkin Show at various events and festivals when called.