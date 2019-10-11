GROVE CITY — The M.A.S.H. (Military and Service Heroes) Pantry and Resource Center will be hosting a ladies night out next week.
On Wednesday from 5-7 p.m., Pricision Jewlers Mash will be hosting an event to fundraise for the organization, which supports veterans and their families throughout central Ohio. They provide the veterans with clothing, personal hygiene items, produce markets, a PTSD program and PEER support meetings and resources.
The event is $25 to attend and call 614-317-7755 for tickets. The event will feature prizes and food.