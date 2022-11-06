Make Your Voices Heard on Election Day

Polls open Tuesday at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m.
Early voting numbers show 6,600 ballots have been requested and of that total, 6,089 had cast their ballots as of Monday morning.
Pickaway County Board of Elections said so far there has been an 18 percent turnout with an expectation of at least 60 percent turnout overall of the county 36,832 registered voters.
Election returns will be posted Tuesday evening to circlevilleherald.com and appear in Thursday’s print edition.
Worth noting, folks can’t cast their ballots on Election Day at the Board of Election’s office unless they have moved and not changed their address with the BOE’s office. Voters should cast ballots at their precincts.
Among the candidates and issues on the ballot include statewide races for governor, secretary of state, treasurer, auditor, attorney general, chief justice of the Ohio Supreme Court and two other supreme court seats. In federal races, the race for U.S. Congressional District 2 and United States Senator are also on the ballot.
Locally in Pickaway County only two races are on the ballot including Pickaway County Auditor as Marsha Few (D) and Brad Washburn (R) go head to head and Jay Wippel runs unopposed for Pickaway County Commissioner.
There are several issues on the ballot including two state ballot issues; several local options for alcohol sales; four levies, including two renewals, for New Holland, one levy for Williamsport, one for Madison Township, one Fire Levy which is part renewal and part additional for Harrison Township and two levies, including one renewal, for Walnut Township.
All Circleville voters will now vote at the Pickaway County Fairgrounds. Voters in Walnut Township and Ashville North will now vote at the Teays Valley High School Fieldhouse, located on State Route 752.
