CIRCLEVILLE — Pickaway County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a man in Walmart's parking lot following an alleged theft, where they discovered weapons and suspected methamphetamine.
On Jan. 25, deputies responded to Walmart, south of Circleville, on reports of a man who hid unpaid merchandise in a bag with items he paid for.
Corporal Stephen Harger arrived on scene and found the suspect, later identified as James Nicholas, 30, of Piketon, in the parking lot.
Harger searched Nicholas and found a .40 caliber HiPoint handgun inside his jacket, a boot knife, syringes and a clear baggie filled with a white powdery substance that Nicholas allegedly admitted was methamphetamine. Deputies later processed the evidence and the substance weighed over 14 grams.
Nicholas was charged with carrying concealed weapons, trafficking in methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine.
Nicholas' next court appearance is Feb. 9 at 3:30 p.m. in Circleville Municipal Court.