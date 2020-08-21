CIRCLEVILLE — A Kentucky Man has been arrested following a multi-state investigation in which illicit images of a 14-year-old Pickaway County resident were exchanged.
Zachary Roach, 21, of McCraken County, Kentucky was arrested this week and charged with 12 felony counts, including four counts of possession/viewing matter portraying sexual performance by a minor, prohibited use of electronic communication systems to procure minor, use of a minor in a sexual performance and promoting a minor in a sexual performance.
According to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call from the victims father reporting the activity he found on the family computer. Following an investigation by Detective Britt Ramey, it was determined that Roach was sending and receiving illicit images from a minor in Pickaway County and a minor in Mississippi.
Roach also has pending federal charges, according to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, for activity in Pickaway County and in Mississippi.
“This is a reminder for parents to keep an eye on their family’s online activity,” Pickaway County Sheriff Robert Radcliff said. “Predators can use technology to gain access to unsuspecting victims. Our children are using technology more often today due to COVID-19 and this increases the need for parental monitoring.”
Currently, Roach is being held in the McCracken County Jail on $200,000 bond. His next court appearance is Sept. 1 at 9 a.m. McCraken County is located in the western part of the state, about halfway between Nashville, Tennessee and St. Louis, Missouri.