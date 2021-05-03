CIRCLEVILLE — A Columbus man was found guilty on two first-degree felonies in Pickaway County Common Pleas Court last week.
Following a two-day jury trial, John Lamar Kolle, 48, from Columbus, was found guilty of both engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity and aggravated trafficking in drugs, both felonies of the first degree. The drug being trafficked was methamphetamine.
The State of Ohio was represented by Prosecuting Attorney Judy Wolford. Mr. Kolle was represented by Attorney Joshua Hall.
Following the reading of the verdict, {span}Judge P. Randall Knece{/span} immediately sentenced Kolle to a prison term of 20 to 25 years, citing Kolle’s lengthy criminal history.
According to Pickaway County Sheriff Matthew Hafey, the case against Kolle was a part of the “Operation Ice Up” case from 2019 and Kolle was the ring leader of one of the drug trafficking organizations that was indicted through this case.
Sheriff Hafey thanked the US 23 Major Crimes Task Force, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and the Pickaway County Prosecutor’s Office for “all their relentless work on this case.”