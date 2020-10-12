CIRCLEVILLE — A Circleville man has died following his discovery by Pickaway County Sheriff’s Deputies after being found submerged west of Circleville.
According to Pickaway County Sheriff Robert Radcliff, a 911 call came in around 5 p.m. on Saturday in which the caller said there was a person trapped under a forklift in a quarry near 1520 Island Road in Circleville. The former quarry is now submerged under water.
After deputies arrived on the scene two minutes later they discovered a piece of equipment in the water and did not immediately locate a victim. Once Fire and EMS services arrived divers were requested on scene. At approximately 5:40 p.m. divers located the victim, identified as Roy E. Dingus Jr., 61, of Circleville.
Pickaway County Coroner Dr. John Ellis pronounced Dingus dead at the scene.
Dingus had been reported missing by his girlfriend a couple hours prior. When the 911 call came in, Corporal Brooke Cano and Deputy Lance Canterbury of the Sheriff’s Office went to the scene.
“They found what appeared to be tracks leading into what’s a big pond that’s part of the old quarry system there,” Radcliff said.
“Apparently the victim ended up by accident going into the water. Luckily, they could see the tracks where he went but it had been a couple of hours. At that point it was more of a recovery than a rescue.”
Radcliff said the incident remains under investigation by both his office and Dr. Ellis.
“Everything appears to be an accident but we’re following through with the investigation,” he said. “The coroner and the detectives thought it would be a good idea to have an autopsy done to see if he had any other injuries.”
In addition to the Sheriff’s Office, Pickaway Township Fire Department, Circleville Fire Department, Jackson Township Fire Department, Pleasant Township Fire Department, Harrison Township Fire Department and Fairfield dive member Doug Hyland all responded to the scene.