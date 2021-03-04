ASHVILLE — On March 3, 2021 at around 4:31 p.m., the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a possibly suicidal male who had left a residence in the 7000 block of South Bloomfield-Royalton Road.
Multiple agencies were requested to assist in locating him. He was located unharmed approximately three hours later.
Sheriff Matthew O. Hafey and the entire Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the following agencies for their assistance: Circleville Police Department, Circleville Municipal Court Probation, Ashville Police Department, South Bloomfield Police Department, the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Pickaway County EMA and Harrison Township Fire Department.