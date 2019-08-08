CIRCLEVILLE — The man Circleville Police say chased down a vehicle and fired gunshots at it last month pleaded not guilty Wednesday to several criminal counts a grand jury returned against him on Aug. 2.
Christopher M. Rogers, 32, pleaded not guilty to the charges in Pickaway County Common Pleas Court and remains in the county jail.
The grand jury charges against him are tampering with evidence, having weapons under a disability, felonious assault, obstructing official business, and improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation.
He was arrested July 26 after a brief standoff at his 121 W. Ohio St. residence.
After witness reported Rogers that day took some shots at the vehicle, he barricaded himself in his apartment, preventing police from speaking with him. He soon gave himself up and told police that individuals had fired shots at his vehicle.