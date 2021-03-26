CIRCLEVILLE— The Pickaway County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the man killed in a crash near Pickaway Craft Mall last Friday night.
The victim was identified as Shaun Lambert, 42, of Kingston. Lambert was a 1997 graduate of Teays Valley High School.
Just after 8 p.m. on March 19, the crash was reported to 911 dispatch. First responders arrived at the scene to find one vehicle that had hit a storage structure. The vehicle and the storage unit were both on fire.
The car had turned off North Court Street, proceeded down the parking lot and then struck a parked storage trailer before continuing another couple hundred feet before striking the rear of the building. From the road to where the car stopped is over 300 feet.
According to Pickaway Township Fire Chief Bryan Brown, the fire burned for about an hour before it was extinguished. Firefighters had to cut a hole in the western side of the building to aid in putting the fire out.
Pickaway Township Fire Department, Circleville Fire Department, Harrison Township Fire Department, Southwest Pickaway Fire District, Pickaway County Sheriff's Office, Ohio State Highway Patrol and Box65 responded to the scene.