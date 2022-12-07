Man Pleads In Sexual Assault, Child Endangering Cases

LOGAN – A Logan man who was facing felony charges for allegedly raping a young female relative, and also for allegedly having kept a three-year-old child in a makeshift cage, has taken a plea bargain resolving both cases and will be sentenced, probably after the beginning of the new year.
Franklin T. Varney, Jr.. 38, appeared in Hocking County Common Pleas Court for a change-of-plea hearing Monday, in connection with two separate criminal cases against him. In one he was charged with three counts of rape, a first-degree felony, and one count of gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony. In the other he was charged with four counts of child endangerment, three of them third-degree felonies and one a first-degree misdemeanor. In the second case Varney was one of three people facing identical charges in connection with the caged-child incident.
On Monday Varney, as part of a negotiated plea, pled guilty in one case to one count of attempted rape, a second-degree felony; in the other case he pled guilty to one count of endangering children, a third-degree felony.
The prosecution and defense, according to Hocking County Assistant Prosecutor Cynthia Ellison, are jointly recommending a prison sentence of three years on the child endangerment charge and four years on the attempted rape charge, to run consecutively for a total of seven years. Varney would also be classified as a Tier III sex offender, requiring him to periodically register with the sheriff in his county of residence for the rest of his life.
The parties were ready to proceed to sentencing Monday, but Judge Jason Despetorich chose to first order a pre-sentence investigation. One reason for the delay is that Ellison reported that she has so far been unsuccessful in obtaining a copy of Varney’s criminal record from the county sheriff’s office, and Despetorich indicated he did not want to sentence Varney without having reviewed it.
Varney was arrested in September, as were 61-year-old Ella Webb and 25-year-old Megan Smith, after Hocking County sheriff’s officers conducted a search warrant at their Bear Run Road home in Logan, as part of their investigation of an alleged sexual assault.
When officers entered the residence, which was described as being in “deplorable condition,” they allegedly found a three-year-old child kept inside a playpen with a folding gate on top, secured with zip ties. The enclosure was allegedly filled with bugs, dirty bedding, and a cup of spoiled milk. A younger child was also found walking around the residence holding a methamphetamine pipe, the sheriff’s report alleged.
The same day that Varney was indicted in connection with that case, he was also indicted on the rape and GSI charges. That indictment charges that on different dates in 2018 and 2019, Varney engaged in sexual conduct with a victim or victims not identified by name in the document, purposely compelling her to submit by force or threat of force.
Ellison indicated that the alleged victim in that case was a female relative of Varney’s, who was under 18 at the time of the alleged offenses.
At Monday’s hearing Varney also admitted to a probation violation on an unrelated criminal case. Despetorich indicated he will deal with that case at Varney’s sentencing hearing.
