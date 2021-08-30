CIRCLEVILLE — One Person was shot Friday afternoon in Logan Elm Village.
According to Pickaway County Sheriff Matthew Hafey, the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a shooting at 177 Neville Street, which is a Circleville address, at around 1:37 p.m.
Deputies arrived and found one man who had been shot in the foot. He was flown to a Columbus-area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.
“The scene is still being processed by our detectives with assistance from BCI,” Hafey said.
Pickaway Township Fire Department issued a statement via their Facebook Page, sharing their part in the event.
“This afternoon, we were a part of a swift, coordinated response to an active shooter, possible mass casualty event in Jefferson Edition,” the post stated.
“Once on scene, command was established and a mass casualty triage was initiated. EMS crews found one patient with a gunshot would. That patient was airlifted via AirEvac to a trauma facility.”
In addition to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Department and Pickaway Township Fire Department, Green Township Fire Department, Circleville Fire Department, The Ohio State Highway Patrol, AirEvac Lifeteam, Pickaway County EMA and Box65 all responded to the scene.
Hafey said the investigation into the incident is still ongoing and that they had no further information to release at this time.