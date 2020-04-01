LANCASTER — Fairfield County Sheriff Dave Phalen advised that the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the whereabouts of Anthony A. Cook.
The individual is stated to be a person of interest in a shooting, which occurred on March 29 during the night.
On that night, deputies were dispatched around 9:30 p.m. to 2650 Winchester-Southern Road in Bloom Township. The call was in reference to a 31-year-old, white male subject who suffered a minor gunshot wound.
Deputies secured the scene and the male subject was then transported to the hospital. The male was treated for his injuries and released.
Detectives with the Sheriff’s Office are currently investigating this shooting. They are also considering Cook to be armed and dangerous.
If anyone has information on his whereabouts, call the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office at 740-652-7911.
Cook was born on May 14, 1991. He stands at five feet, eight inches, weighs 160 pounds, has brown hair and blue eyes.