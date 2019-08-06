DAYTON (AP) — Police worked Monday to pin down why a 24-year-old gunman killed nine people, including his sister, in a weekend shooting rampage in a popular nightlife area in Dayton, Ohio.
Connor Betts, who was wearing a mask and body armor when he opened fire in the bustling Oregon District early Sunday morning, had a level of weaponry that was "fundamentally problematic," said Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl.
Betts was armed with an AR 15-style rifle, and if all of the magazines he had with him were full, which hasn't been confirmed, he would have had a maximum of 250 rounds, Biehl said.
His rampage was the second mass shooting in the U.S. over the weekend, both leaving a total of 31 people dead and more than 50 injured.
In Ohio, more than 30 more people had injuries, including at least 14 who had gunshot wounds and others who suffered non-firearm injuries as people fled, city officials said.
Still unknown is whether Betts targeted any of the victims, including his 22-year-old sister, Megan, the youngest of the dead.
"It seems to just defy believability he would shoot his own sister, but it's also hard to believe that he didn't recognize it was his sister, so we just don't know," Biehl said.
While the gunman was white and six of the nine killed were black, police said the quickness of the rampage made any discrimination in the shooting seem unlikely. It all happened within 30 seconds, before police officers stationed nearby fatally shot Betts.
Any attempt to suggest a motive so early in the investigation would be irresponsible, the police chief said.
Surveillance video shared by police showed officers shot Betts at the doorstep of further destruction, stopping him from entering a bar where some people took cover when the chaos broke out Sunday morning.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine visited the scene Sunday and said policymakers must now consider: "Is there anything we can do in the future to make sure something like this does not happen?"
But hours later, hundreds of people, mostly young adults, stood shoulder-to shoulder Sunday night at a vigil and vented their frustration at the Republican governor, interrupting him with chants of "Make a change!" and "Do something!" as he talked about the victims.
"People are angry, and they're upset. They should be," said Jennifer Alfrey, 24, of Middletown, who added that she didn't agree with interrupting the vigil but understood why so many did.
Mayor Nan Whaley, a Democrat, noted at a news conference that the city was still recovering from tornadoes that swept through western Ohio in late May, destroying or damaging hundreds of homes and businesses.
"What really goes through my mind is one seems completely preventable," she said. "When is enough enough?"
Police have said there was nothing in Betts' background that would have prevented him from buying the rifle he modified and used in the shooting. They said they also found a shotgun in his car.
Conflicting accounts of the shooter have emerged.
To some, Betts was known as a friendly guy who sometimes stopped for a beer or two at a bar southeast of Dayton in Bellbrook, a short drive from his home.
Bartender Andy Baker said Betts was at Romer's Bar & Grill last Monday and seemed fine. Fellow customer Mike Kern said he sometimes played trivia at Romer's with Betts, who was good for answers about current events and pop culture and was "the kind of kid you'd want as a son."
"I never heard him talk about violence, say a racist word, or anything like that," Kern said.
But high school classmates said he was suspended for compiling a "hit list" of those he wanted to kill and a "rape list" of girls he wanted to sexually assault.
Both former classmates told The Associated Press that Betts was suspended during their junior year at suburban Bellbrook High School after a hit list was found scrawled in a school bathroom. That followed an earlier suspension after Betts came to school with a list of female students he wanted to sexually assault, according to the two classmates, a man and a woman who are both now 24 and spoke on condition of anonymity out of concern they might face harassment.
Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Schools officials declined to comment on those accounts, only confirming that Betts attended schools in the district.
Bellbrook Police Chief Doug Doherty said he and his officers had no previous contact with Betts and were unaware of any history of violence.
The Ohio shooting came hours after a young man opened fire in a crowded El Paso, Texas, shopping area, leaving 22 dead and more than two dozen injured. Just days before, on July 28, a 19-year-old shot and killed three people, including two children, at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in Northern California.