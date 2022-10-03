CIRCLEVILLE — People wearing purple marched through Circleville to honor victims of domestic violence for the 24th Silent Victims March on Monday morning.
The event is organized by Haven House, a women’s shelter specializing in supporting women and children leaving domestic violence situations. South Court Street was closed in front of the Pickaway County Courthouse while the crowd gathered for speeches and songs to honor victims.
Lisa Johnson, Haven House executive director, said they gathered to celebrate those that have moved on from domestic violence, recognize the need for the services and assistance for victims “living under the power or control of another” and to mourn the lives lost to domestic violence.
“Domestic violence takes a toll on the victims, the children of the victims, the families of the victims and on the community,” she said. “It does not discriminate, if you are rich or poor, black or white, what religion you belong to, or where you live. It effects each and every one of us.”
Johnson said they hold the event to make the community aware of the problem of domestic violence that effects 1 in 4 women.
“Many of us here today have been effected by domestic violence,” she said. “It doesn’t just leave physical scars but it leaves scars that never heal. Abuse comes in many forms. Most think of the women with the black eye. Most of the tactics of the abuser are not physical.
“Sexual abuse hides behind close doors. Emotional abuse cannot be seen, but to the victim is often more damaging to their self-esteem. Financial abuse hinders the victim from the ability to live without the abuser. The abuse stays with the victim well after the abuser is out of the picture.”
Johnson thanked first responders, the courts, and other agencies that have helped victims of domestic violence.
“We are very blessed in Pickaway County, look around and see those that support us,” she said. “The members of the domestic violence task force meet to ensure the needs of victims are met and available. We have a wonderful supportive community and we take the crime of domestic violence seriously.”
Pickaway County Commissioner Gary Scherer and Circleville Mayor Don McIlroy both read proclamations declaring October Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
McIlroy, pointing to a sign that read “domestic violence it’s your business” and how the community has a duty to be involved.
“I’ve been honored to be in this march for the last 11 years and I understand it’s a silent march to think about those that have been injured by domestic violence but if you look at the sign it says it’s your business,” he said. “It is our business. We need to see, we need to say, we need to report and we need to advocate. This is extremely important to any community and we understand there’s a need to understand and then make some changes.”
Tabitha Cobb, executive director for National Alliance on Mental Illness in Southern Ohio which includes Pickaway County, sung both “Amazing Grace” and “Warrior” during the ceremony, shared a brief bit of her domestic violence story.
“I have gone from relationship to relationship, putting myself in those same situations and it wasn’t until I changed my mindset from victim to survivor that I was able to change everything for myself,” she said. “I am so grateful that you’re here, that you love and care and that you’re making it your business.”
Lt. Jon Rhodes of the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office delivered some remarks on behalf of Pickaway County Sheriff Matthew Hafey who was away on training.
“Each of us has a right to feel safe, especially when home with loved ones,” Rhodes said. “Unfortunately that is not the case for everyone. We are very fortunate here in Pickaway County to have our local Haven House, it’s director [Johnson] and staff. They consistently go above and beyond to provide food, shelter, concealing and resources to those in need. They help victims deal with their situation and start fresh out of the shelter away from violence. We at the Sheriff’s Office truly appreciate [Johnson] and her staff and the remarkable work they do.
If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence please reach out. It can save your life or the life of another.”