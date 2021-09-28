CIRCLEVILLE — Monday morning, Haven House of Pickaway County is to hold their 23rd annual Silent Victims March.
The event, which takes place yearly during the first Monday in October, will feature a march from Community United Methodist Church to the Pickaway County Courthouse, where a brief ceremony will take place. Marchers are asked to meet at the church parking lot along Main Street at 10 a.m.
The march will begin promptly at 10:20 a.m. with speakers expected to start after the march reaches the courthouse two and half blocks away. During the march, there will be road closures while the parade makes its way through downtown.
Local officials, some music and closing remarks from Lisa Johnson, executive director for Haven House of Pickaway County, the organization that puts on the march each year, all are to be part of the ceremony this year.
“We will gather to mourn those lost and celebrate those who have survived domestic violence,” Johnson said.
Johnson asked that people wear their masks and practice social distancing during the event.