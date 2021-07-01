CIRCLEVILLE — After raising about $294,000 for Pickaway County families in her role as family and children first council executive director, Kim Martin has decided to ride off into the sunset of retirement.
Martin was honored by the council for her work in connecting families with resources on her last day with a small ceremony.
Ty Ankrom, a member of the council by his position as Pickaway County Schools Superintendent at the Educational Service Center, spoke about what Martin has done in her time.
“She got paid for 20 hours a week, but she worked 24/7,” he said. “We’ve hired two full-time people to take Kim’s place. I was on the committee that interviewed her and I encouraged her to take the job. She’s brought in $294,000 and that’s incredible, I bet we brought in $10,000 before that.”
Ankrom said Martin is part of the community.
“She’s not just part of the community’s fabric, she’s sewn into it,” he said. “She’s done so much great work that’s appreciated by everyone and we couldn’t have done it without her. We’re going to miss her and I know she’ll come back and volunteer.”
Martin said it’s been a great experience to work as the executive director.
“I’ve met some wonderful people and I’ve learned so much,” she said. “We have a great community and everyone is great to work for children and families.
Martin said her accomplishments were satisfying.
“It feels like more than I could ever do,” she said.
One such example Martin said was that through some training and resources, a mother of a boy who had behavioral issue was able to have a family day at the zoo due to the training both her and the boy had completed though the council.
“They were able to all experience the zoo together as a family and she texted me and was so excited,” Martin said. “That was the first time that had ever happened. That was exciting to see the pictures she sent me.”
Martin said she plans to take care of some health issue before spending much of the next six months riding her horse, Bullit.
“I’m going to get in the saddle and not get out,” she said. “We’ve got the barn renovated, the arena mowed and I’m excited. Bullit is a beautiful palomino with a long white mane. He’s going to be my retirement horse.”