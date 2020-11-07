Mary Slonecker
Mary Slonecker, 83, of Circleville passed away on October 31, 2020. She was born on August 20, 1937 in Asheville, NC to Hilliard and Mary (Witwer) Clark.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Mary is survived by her daughters Sheila Ann (Joseph) Stump, Sandra Jo (Dennis) Williams, grandchildren Heather Jo (Nick) Babika, Jessica Lyn (Chris) Blankenship, Stephen Robert (Nicole) Massie, step grandchildren Jason (Mariah) Williams, Stacy Williams-Young, Brian Williams and by great grandchildren Lia Southwick, Brandon Patrick, Ellie Patrick, Joseph Massie, Oliver Massie, Isaac Blankenship, Sydney Williams and Carter Young. Cremation has been observed.
