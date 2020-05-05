ORIENT — For several weeks, the topic of prison facilities comes up frequently as more cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in adult and youth correction centers across the state. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine also announced more Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) will be sent to facilities that are in need of assistance.
On April 28, Thursday last week, Gov. DeWine was accompanied by Ohio Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted and Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton for a regularly-scheduled press conference.
While giving updates to the current COVID-19 spread in Ohio, DeWine also paid attention to Ohio’s prison and correctional facilities, some of which had staff members passed away due to the illness.
On Thursday, Gov. DeWine announced that the state has provided more than 1.1 million items of PPE to Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections (ODRC) facilities across the state. ODRC Director Annette Chamber Smith was also present during the conference.
Director Smith gave an overview of the situation of Ohio’s prisons as it stands today. More strategies have since been implemented in order for facilities to limit staff and inmate contractions. Safeguards for inmates include increasing hygiene products and sanitation materials, offering cloth face coverings and preventing social gatherings between inmates.
ODRC, currently, is seeing the lowest inmate population since 2006, however, social distancing is still a main focus. Social distancing measures include expanding housing units into prison chapels and gyms.
The Ohio National Guard constructed tents located at two facilities to further separate inmates per state standards. Members of the Ohio National Guard are also providing assistance with staffing and healthcare measures.
Mass testing is taking place at the Marion Correctional Institution, which has revealed around 96 percent of inmates who tested positive for COVID-19 were asymptomatic. This reinforces the fact that individuals can spread the virus without knowing themselves as being infected.
More mass testing is also being done at the Pickaway Correctional Institution and the prison medical center in the City of Columbus. The ODRC is intending on testing inmates in all state prisons who are symptomatic, along with those who are being released early or at the conclusion of their full sentence.
A statehouse press release said any inmate who had been granted early release and test positive for COVID-19 will not be released until they are medically cleared.
The department stated that a surge of quality PPE has been sent to facility staff and staff members who are located at high-risk facilities. Those in high risk areas have also been offered use of hotel rooms instead of traveling back home or showering before returning to their family.