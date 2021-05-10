CIRCLEVILLE — Circleville City Council, following a challenge issued by Pickaway Progress Partnership — the city’s economic development entity, is now moving forward to create a master plan.
The city has been using a plan last updated in 1999, known as the Edsall Plan, however, that document is more just a land use and zoning plan as opposed to a true master plan.
Circleville Mayor Don McIlroy, Martin Jenkins, owner of Organizational Resources Group — a consultant firm, and Ryan Scribner, executive director for Pickaway Progress Partnership, all met ahead of the meeting to discuss the matter and brought forth information to council at their meeting last week.
Jenkins said at the meeting that there’s an opportunity, fueled by Scribner’s remarks at the previous meeting, to make a change.
“I think the message was positive, council was enthusiastic and the mayor jumped in immediately to bring his administration and personal energy to this,” he said. “The timing for this seems right to move ahead.”
The next step in the process is an RFQ, or a request for quotation. Jenkins said there are many steps ahead.
“We need to be in a position to not say to a consultant ‘tell us what you do,’ but say to them ‘here’s the things we want done, can you do them, how would you do them and how much would you charge us,’” he said. “We propose there needs to be a process to get us into position to identify the proposal. We need a plan for the plan and that’s what we’ve been working on the last few days.”
Jenkins said the company he represents would help in the process but wouldn’t put the final plan together.
“We think the process needs to be widely inclusive of all the stakeholders, and the definition of stakeholder is someone who can influence the success of the direction you want to set and someone who is affected by the direction you set,” he said.
“We’re not just talking about the City of Circleville. What you’re going to do is going to affect a wider audience and that wider audience might have some ideas and we need to take those into account. It needs to be inclusive of all the data we can get about our community.”
Jenkins said he felt Circleville has something other communities don’t.
“We have a key resource and that’s P3,” he said. “They have the history and background and I think that’s a great opportunity to use what you’ve built.”
Scribner shared his perspective on the matter, echoing many of Jenkins’ comments.
“We appreciate the steps that are already being taken now and we appreciate the thought the Mayor, service director and the administration are putting into the framework for this plan,” he said.
“We’re talking about a truly comprehensive plan for the city and how we capitalize on some growth opportunities and mitigate some risk with our growth. There are a lot of variables in place here to think about what we might improve or touch on.”
McIlroy also addressed the topic during the meeting saying that he and his staff have already begun gathering ideas for things they would want in the master plan as part of their weekly staff meetings.
“We’ve been discussing this periodically and putting it up on the white board,” he said. “These are nothing more than suggestions from the administration and when we start talking about steering committees, these are ideas we have.”
When asked by council how long the process would take and how much it would cost, Jenkins said it could take three to six months to go out for the RFQ, putting it sometime before the end of the year and while he didn’t indicate a cost, David Crawford, president of City Council said he expected it to cost between $150,000 and $200,000.
“It’s worth being deliberate to make sure we do this the right way,” Scribner said. “I think that three to six months is realistic and there’s potential to accelerate that some depending on how quickly we fill in the blanks that still exist.”