CIRCLEVILLE — Circleville City Council and the Circleville Administration are moving forward with plans to have a downtown outdoor refreshment area inside the City of Circleville.
The measure, also known as a DORA, would allows people to carry alcoholic beverages inside of a designated area that are purchased inside restaurants or bars and are already permitted by the state.
Nathan Wilson, Pickaway County Visitors Bureau Executive Director, pitched the measure last month to City Council alongside Uptown Circleville.
Circleville Mayor Don McIlroy presented the application for the DORA to City Council. After discussing the matter, City Council requested that the application time period be expanded to allow every Thursday, Friday and Saturday as potential days for the DORA to be active.
The map was also a concern, due to leaving out a couple prominent businesses or organizations to the area. As presented, the DORA was the same area as the downtown historic district but it didn’t include a couple key locations, including the Elks, The Pour House and Shifty’s Tavern, among others.
Council President David Crawford suggested to McIlroy that the administration handles requests to use the DORA so changes to the document wouldn’t have to be made in the future to allow for more events.
“It takes council out of the process unless they want to have it on a Wednesday, and just streamlines the whole process,” Crawford said.
McIlroy said he’d make the requested changes and bring the measure back to City Council at their next meeting on June 15 and once they’re happy with it, they can hold the public hearing.
Crawford agreed that was the way to go.
“If we get that paperwork for the next meeting, we’ll have the public hearing at our next meeting in July,” Crawford said. “If you submit it to council by the next meeting, we can have the public hearing before the first meeting in July.”
McIlroy presented another request from Uptown Circleville — to take up the pavement in the sidewalk of South Court Street at the intersection of Main Street and put back bricks that would spell out 1810, the year Circleville was incorporated.
Council Member Todd Brady said they would bring the measure to the service committee for discussion at their next meeting, which is June 8 at 6:30 p.m.