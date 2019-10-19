CIRCLEVILLE — Circleville Police Officer David McIntyre will serve as a grand marshall for events involving COSI at the 2020 Science Festival in May.
The COSI Science Festival includes free, interactive events at central Ohio businesses, community centers, libraries, schools, and more for the first three days of the festival and concludes with the free, day-long Big Science Celebration, outside COSI on the Scioto Peninsula featuring more than 100 STEM exhibitors with hands-on activities. It will take place May 6 through May 9, 2020. This is the second year of the festival and the first time Circleville will participate.
Stephen White, vice president of external affairs for COSI, introduced McIntyre to the crowd during COSI’s presentation at the Pumpkin Show Friday afternoon.
“We’re really excited to be here for the first time to highlight someone in the community that’s doing amazing things for science in the community here in Circleville,” White stated. “It’s a double win to be a part of the amazing Pumpkin Show and to highlight one of Circleville’s own.”
White commended McIntyre for his work. McIntyre serves as both a school resource officer for Circleville City Schools, and as one of the key people who started and helps keep Foundations4Youth, the youth drop-in center in Circleville that is open Tuesday afternoons and evenings, going.
“What’s really great about this after-school program is that he’s enabling a program for these kids that otherwise might not have activities that will keep them on the right path,” he added. “He’s providing a safe space where kids can learn together and we’re excited to partner with him and show off the amazing work he’s doing in STEM in the community. He is awesome.”
Circleville Mayor Don McIlroy and U.S. Congressman Steve Stivers both had proclamations for McIntyre.
“David McIntyre is the most tireless man that I’ve ever met,” McIlroy said when introducing him. “I have a proclamation and the most important part is that I have declared today, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, Officer David McIntyre Day for the City of Circleville.”
McIntyre, a man of few words, spoke briefly following the mayor’s comments.
“It’s a huge honor,” McIntyre said.
As a reward for being named Circleville’s Grand Marshal at the 2020 COSI Science Fair, Circleville Police Officer David McIntyre assisted COSI with the rest of its presentation and helped explode pumpkins to spell out COSI after his award.