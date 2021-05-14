CIRCLEVILLE — The Circleville Police Department promoted former Circleville School Resource Officer David McIntyre to sergeant Friday morning.
McIntyre, who has been the school resource officer for Circleville City Schools for the last five years, is now the senior sergeant. He'll oversee the department's day-shift operations and the new resource officer at Circleville, Kory Yoder.
"I am very appreciative of the students and staff at Circleville for the last five years," he said. "I have learned a lot and that experience helped me gain the knowledge to be able to do this position."
McIntyre said he still plans to be involved at the schools, even if it's in a reduced role.
"My plan is once I'm caught up, to start doing speed monitoring and to still be out at the school and involved in events there," he said.
McIntyre said he wasn't expecting this promotion, he recently took the eight-hour sergeant's exam.
"I knew it was coming, but I didn't expect it to be this," he said of the exact role he was taking on. "It happened kind of quickly and I appreciate the department for the opportunity."
McIntyre shared that one of the initiatives he plans to tackle is reopening Foundations4Youth.
"What that looks like, I don't know yet, but I'd like to get that back open before the start of school next year," he said. "We're gonna do some more events like we did at the Eagles earlier this year."