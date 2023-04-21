Wanting to know more about the Circleville Herald’s Ohio News Media Association’s award winning columnist, this country editor interviewed Sarah Roush.
Roush’s From the Hayloft columns won third place in the Original Columns category from the state press association – quite an honor since she was competing against the best column writers from across the Buckeye state.
Contest judges wrote “Roush’s work runs the gamut of emotions: the sorrow about her dad, the absurdity of trying to clean a windshield and the seriousness of Ukraine. Sound writing.”
Roush is an amazing breath of fresh air, polished, friendly – a great example of the people of Pickaway County. Her columns insight and contributions to prose represent not only the best values of the Circleville Herald, but of the community.
Roush said she got her start eight years ago when writing about exhibits and happenings at the county fair. She followed in the footsteps of Steve Speakman who Roush said was in charge of exhibits at the fair – he was passionate about promoting the fair.
“I started out writing about the fair – arts and crafts, baking, canning – 500-word articles,” she said.
Later when Roush branched off into different topics, she would employ an approach to writing that is part curiosity, part post-it notes and part procrastination.
“The columns that involve research – I hear things in the news and think, why would they do that? Or I write about something that aggravates me – something that sits there and festers,” she said. “Then I’ll start jotting down notes on post it notes. I’m very old school with the way I do that. I’ll take down notes and sort of go, well, I wonder what else is out there and then I might go down a rabbit hole for a half hour or so, looking up things. Then I just sort of let that sit and fester for a while. When deadline approaches, I pound out the column very quick.”
Writing, particularly writing a column under deadline, can be rough row to hoe when coming up with new ideas week after week. Married to Tim Daniel and mother to their adopted to son Sparky, Roush’s day job is serving as the administrative secretary for the Ohio District of Kiwanis Club.
“Sometimes I enjoy writing while other times, it’s ‘argh’ — when it is not coming together, it frustrates me. Sometimes the words don’t fall into the pattern that feels right,” she said.
Where does the column’s moniker – From the Hayloft – come from?
“I grew up on a dairy farm in Pickaway County,” she said. “We lost the dairy farm, so my parents moved out to Westfall where in the woods behind our house was this huge old dairy barn, probably over a hundred years old. I used to go up and sit in that hayloft and just sort of observe things. I would do a lot of reading out there. I would take a notebook with me sometimes and jot down ideas.”
Incidentally, that barn still exists.
“Justin Barnes and his wife moved that barn out of the woods across the fields almost a mile away and now it is just a gorgeous bed and breakfast,” Roush said. “When he let me come over a look at it, when I first went inside I thought, ‘hello friend. I missed you.’ I spent a lot of time in haylofts. There’s something very peaceful sitting up there with all the straw and hay. It’s very quiet “
Did you know that Roush is dyslexic? She discovered that while she was attending college.
“Mom said I was reading by the time I was three, so I guess I just compensated with it,” she said. “I was able to take what I was seeing and run with it and when it came to write – letters of the alphabet – I would just flip them in my head from what the teacher said. I just compensated for it and I did the same thing with numbers.”
Roush’s columns run the gamut between stories about a bird pooping on her car to deeply personal matters such as the death of her father Lawrence who passed away in May of 2022. She’s always surprised by who reads her columns and is pleased to know that they have brought joy to others.
“I’m kind of surprised and bewildered to be honest. I always think the column is read by my mom (Becky) and her friends in the choir – that’s who I figured was actually reading it, but then I found out my second grade teacher (Ann Short) reads it. I adored her. I was working at the Pumpkin Show one year and this woman came up to me and she was telling me how much she loved my column.”
Roush wrote a column called “Life isn’t fair” about two boys who lost their parents at a young age and now live with their grandmother.
“A woman I met chose these boys and their grandmother to help out with a substantial financial donation, so yes, I think my columns have done some good things,” she said.
Roush is a strong advocate of Pickaway County values.
“I like the genuineness of the people. I lived in the Columbus before – you would meet someone and they would present an image of themselves and you’d find that out, that’s not who you are at all,” she said. “Pickaway people have a willingness to accept you at face value – I like that a lot. I love how people come together and don’t get all judgey with one another. I think the people here are more real in Pickaway County.”