CIRCLEVILLE — The Memorial Day Parade is to return in 2022 and the Pickaway County Soldiers Monumental Association is looking for Pickaway County’s oldest-living veteran to serve as grand marshal.
The Pickaway County Soldiers Monumental Association (SMA) has announced their plans to have three services on Memorial Day. Memorial Day is May 30 and services are to be held at High Street Cemetery, one at Forest Cemetery and another at Hitler Ludwig Cemetery, in addition to the parade.
The day kicks off with the service at High Street Cemetery in Circleville, which begins at 8:15 a.m.; the parade is to follow that beginning at 9 p.m. Once the parade arrives at Forest Cemetery, about 10 a.m., which is located on North Court Street in Circleville, services are to start there. The final SMA event is to be at 11:30 a.m. at Hitler-Ludwig Cemetery, located at 1819 Hitler Road 1, near Circleville.
Diane Lester, SMA member, said the organization wants to hear from any Pickaway County veteran over the age of 90 so they can put together the list of oldest-living veterans.
“Our oldest-living veteran recently died,” Lester said.
Lester also invited anyone who wanted to participate in the parade to reach out to her.
“We’d like to invite groups, city and county officials, little league teams, festival queens and courts, walking groups, military members, boy scouts, girl scouts, interesting vehicles, motorcycles, and floats to participate in the parade,” Lester said.
“The only thing we’re asking is for no political groups or people who are handing out things, otherwise, anyone is welcome to participate.”
Lester said she also wanted to invite any Pickaway County veterans to ride on their float and those interested can also contact her.
Lester can be reached at 740-474-7704.