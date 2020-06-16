CIRCLEVILLE— Memorial Hall has now made it through another facelift to protect the nearly 130-year-old building that was built to honor soldiers of the Civil War.
Crews worked for most of last year into early 2020 to complete a project to replace a portion of the windows in the structure. The project, which cost about $230,000, was funded with $150,000 from the state capital fund budget and the remainder came from local funds out of the Pickaway County Capital Budget from 2019.
Prior to the repairs, the windows were blown out due to straight-line winds. In total, 28 of the buildings' windows we repaired on the west side.
“I remember back in 2013, we took a tour of this building for the first time as a board and looked at it with a new set of eyes coming out of the recession with some new money and we’ve been chipping away at projects,” Brian Stewart, commissioner, said. “Whether it’s big projects like the windows, or the HVAC or small-like refinish floors and renovating bathrooms, something has gotten touched in this building every year.”
Memorial Hall was built in the 1891 in response to state legislation that encouraged the construction of Civil War memorials in counties throughout Ohio. The building was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1980.
Stewart said John Brown, Pickaway's maintenance supervisor, has kept the building properly maintained and allowed it to be improved.
“That’s what we want to see and what we think the community wants to see, this building maintained,” Stewart stated. “If we aren’t maintaining this building, it’s at risk of being torn down and that’s what you’ve seen.”
“It’s either fix it or tear it down and it’s obvious that this is the path we’ve taken,” Commissioner Harold Henson added.
Stewart said locally-elected state officials, Troy Balderson, Gary Scherer and Bob Peterson helped to secure the funding. The county has requested additional state capital budget funding to improve 49 windows on the east side, which would leave 64 windows on the north side of the building.
“They’ve helped us champion this project in Columbus,” he mentioned. “We’ve submitted for it in the current capital budget. We’ve submitted this for the next phase and while I won’t be here next year, I’m sure future boards will pursue that. If the windows don’t work, the building doesn’t work.”
Prior to the window replacement, the HVAC system was updated in 2014 through funding by the county and donations from the Soldiers Monumental Association and Roundtown Players.
Roof renovations also have been completed on the building following water damage, causing part of the ceiling to collapse in the Soldiers Monumental Museum space.