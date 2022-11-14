ASHVILLE — For the Teays Valley School District kids at Ashville Elementary and Walnut Elementary School the Big Vikes/Little Vikes mentorship program is a way for them to connect with their peers in different age groups
Ronna Brisker, Ashville school counselor, said the program at Ashville started seven years ago. The program works by paring a younger student with an older student and work on various activities together throughout the year and build relationships.
“One of the Intervention Specialists brought the idea to our principal, Gretchen Weiler, and she thought it was a great way for our whole student body to connect as an Ashville family,” Brisker said.
Brisker said in those seven years the program has had a “huge impact.”
“During Covid, we were unable to hold the Big Vikes/Little Vikes program and our students and staff really missed it,” she said. “Students look forward to it every year. Most memorable was on the first day of school this year, a student jumped out of the car and immediately told [Weiler] how excited he was he “finally made it to be a big” and he was ready to help the littles.”
Niki Shaner, Walnut Elementary School counselor, they brought the program on this year for the first after seeing the success it had at Ashville.
“We knew Ashville had started the program and it was a success and wanted a way to build a family community amongst our students,” Shaner said. “In the Teays Valley Local School District we use a Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) approach to supporting every student. PBIS is an evidence-based, tiered framework for supporting students’ behavioral, academic, social, emotional and mental health.”s
Shaner said supporting those pillars of the student is their goal with the program.
“Our PBIS team of staff members hopes that the students will have positive feelings about their school community and build supportive relationships through this program,” she said.
So far to Shaner, it seems to be working.
“Our younger students are so excited when it’s time to do an activity with their big buddy,” she said. “They get the special attention little kids crave and the big kids feel a sense of pride being the expert in the activity. There’s really no better way to feel good, than by doing something to help someone else. So the program is a win-win for everyone.”
Brisker agreed.
The Little Vikes are so excited to work with a Big Vike on an activity each nine weeks,” she said. “We see Big Vikes waving to their Little Vikes in the hallways as that is one more person in their lives that they can look forward to seeing and talking with.”
Shaner said they have to big goals for this year; providing hope and building relationships, something the program aligns with.
“The Big & Little Buddy program allows older kids to help their younger buddy learn something, show off something they’ve completed, or create something new,” she said. “Along the way, both the kids are learning how to make a new friend, be helpful, practice their listening skills, ask questions to get to know someone new, and relationships are strengthened. Not only all of that great stuff, the little kids begin to know teachers from older grade levels. When they see a third, fourth or fifth grade teacher now they know their name and feel less intimidated when they are in the intermediate wing of our building.”
Looking ahead, Shaner said there’s room to do more in the future.
“We have just scratched the surface with this new program at Walnut Elementary School this year,” she said. “We’re excited to be creative with new ways we can connect the Big & Little Buddies. The PBIS team is busy planning a fun December activity now.”
Brisker said Ashville is also planning their December activity.
“{span}We are so thankful for our awesome staff and students,” she said. “Our first activity this year was to partner with the Ashville Food Pantry. The students decorated the brown bags for the Thanksgiving distribution.”
Both Brisker and Shaner also encouraged other schools to start a program like this.
“Friendships give children a sense of belonging, helps to build self-confidence and develops social skills,” Shaner said.