CIRCLEVILLE — If you don’t know what a sandwich board sign is, stroll around the area of Court and Main streets, where you will see them dot the sidewalks advertising a business’ goods and services.
They are hard to miss, which is probably the point, and they go a long way in helping merchants milk whatever they can to help their businesses thrive. And, that is what some West Main Street merchants said.
“[People] just aren’t going to look into our window and just pass us by without them,” said John Cockrell of JM Printing, speculating that the sign does drive in foot traffic that otherwise might not have materialized
The signs made their way into the news last week when the city announced that it would work with business owners whose signs were not approved by the Historic Review Board to bring them up to code. Correcting the signs are a larger part of an effort to enforce city zoning codes and rules. City Council passed legislation earlier this year to give the administration the ability to address the issue.
Business operators like Cockrell were unaware that the sandwich board signs are the starting point.
Carole Schoonover of Uniquely Yours said she believes a little compliance doesn’t hurt.
“I do think that some standards in the historic district to need to be adhered to,” she said.
When the West Main Street formal wear store opened 16 years ago, Schoonover said the review board asked them to change the color of their sign and a font, which they did. “We always try to be in compliance.”
She didn’t know if the city’s recent foray into the signs will affect them.
City officials said the main issue with the sandwich board signs is a safety issue if they are not anchored down. The fear is a storm could blow them around and possibly injure a person or storefront, for example.
Moonstone Circles, which provides wellness services and products, sits not far from Uniquely Yours. Justin Knight, whose family runs the business, said its sandwich signs can take a beating and sometimes they have to replace them, meaning an additional cost. Like the time a guy jumped on top of a fire hydrant and then attempted to jump over a sign, which didn’t go well.
He said his hope is the city does not get overly vigilant with the rules.