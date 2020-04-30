CIRCLEVILLE — Healthcare in Pickaway County has undergone a lot of change in the last 10 years, especially in regards to the former Berger Health System that is now under the OhioHealth Berger banner.
A highlight of some of the changes include in 2010 when the then Berger Health Foundation bought digital mammography units for all care sites in the health system; the 2011 opening of a Cardiac Care Unit at Berger and a promise to the community to provide cardiovascular care in the community; a 2012 partnership with The Ohio State University James Cancer Center to provide cancer care locally; renovations to the emergency and outpatient waiting areas in 2012 and 2013; moving to single patient rooms in 2014; partnering with OhioHealth in 2015 to provide all resources; and the 2017 opening of a wellness center at 1280 North Court Street in Circleville, moving them out of the basement of the hospital.
However, the biggest thing to happen in healthcare was the City of Circleville and Pickaway County agreeing to merge Berger Health System with OhioHealth, finalizing the deal in early 2019 and having the official takeover in April.
Berger Health System is the largest employer within Pickaway County with more than $22 million in salary and wages and more than $4.5 million in employee benefits as of 2015.
John Edgar, member of the OhioHealth Lease Oversight Committee and former member of the Berger Board of Governors, said the transition has gone exceptionally well from his perspective.
“Things are going well at the hospital and a lot of changes are taking place, so many of them behind the scenes,” Edgar said. “Everyone can see the signage and that’s all been done but things like new air handlers that are very important to the condition of the air inside the hospital have happened too.”
Edgar said he and the oversight committee is “pleased” with the outcome so far.
“We’re early in the process and time will tell but we’re extremely pleased with what OhioHealth has invested in the building and in health care for the community,” Edgar commented.
Tim Colburn, president of OhioHealth Berger Hospital, said working with OhioHealth previously has helped the transition.
“We’ve made great progress and part of that is that we did spend five years in an exclusive relationship with OhioHealth and we learned an awful lot about each other,” Colburn commented. “We’ve had some real accomplishments, successes and some setbacks, challenges and opportunities we had to work through in those five years.”
Among the behind the scene changes that have taken place include current upgrades to payroll system, a centralized electronic medical record system, recruiting physicians to the hospital and the renovated emergency room.
“Some of it’s behind the scenes like the air handler,” he added. “We’ve done a very good job of keeping the public facing side of the business doing really well and services that service the community.
If you have a 25-year-old air handler and it’s running okay but at some point it’s going to be mission critical and OhioHealth said these were things they’d invest in because they could become mission critical. That project will be done by next spring and then we’ll work on the emergency room renovation and we should start construction this spring and an aggressive completion by fiscal year 2021, which is the end of summer in 2021.”
Colburn said another thing that’s happened is the increase in employee salaries for those making $15 or less.
“OhioHealth has done everything they’ve said they’re going to do to take care of our associates,” Colburn continued. “Integration brings change and that does make things unpredictable and not everyone has made the journey. There have been a few efficiencies gained and some positions that weren’t retained but by in large, 99.9 percent of positions remain, people’s pay has stayed the same or improved.
“We’re going to invest in physicians, invest in the space and technology the use and support the people we’ll support the community,” he remarked. “If you go to the beginning, it’s been about a stronger Berger to support the community for generations to come. We’re doing the right stuff for stronger local care and a stronger community.”
Looking ahead, Healthcare has been greatly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. OhioHealth Berger, like many organizations put off elective surgeries to help keep the virus from spreading as well as many other initiatives including screening employees coming into the emergency room.
In an open letter to the community, Colburn called canceling elective procedures a “blow” for OhioHealth, area physicians and patients.
“It was absolutely the right thing to do,” he commented. “But it impacted how we provide care and it certainly negatively impacted our finances. So, we began working on a plan for how we might restore these services, even as we planned for a potential COVID-19 surge. The financial implications for OhioHealth Berger Hospital, along with hospitals across our state and across our country have been significant, and in some cases, have required organizations to layoff or furlough workers.”
Colburn explained that he understood how painful that can be and OhioHealth is working to avoid doing just that.
“I am relieved that OhioHealth remains in a strong financial position, allowing us to protect the employment status of every member of our team until at least June 1,” he stated. “As one of the larger employers in Pickaway County, this means a lot, to not only our associates, but to other businesses and families in the area. We take this responsibility seriously and know the impact of our decisions go well beyond the walls of our facilities.”