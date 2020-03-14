CIRCLEVILLE — After careful consideration of the growing public health concerns about COVID-19, starting, Friday, March 13, 2020, the below listed City offices will be closed to the public. Offices will be staffed for phone calls, etc.
City of Circleville Administration:
• Water Department — 108 East Franklin Street — Will be closed to the public March 13 to April 1, 2020.
• Service / Parks and Recs / Planning & Zoning — 104 East Franklin Street — Will be closed to the public from March 13 to April 1, 2020.
• City Hall — 133 S. Court Street — Will be closed to the public March 13 to April 1, 2020.
The City of Circleville Department of Utilities will be closed to the public from a period of immediately until Wednesday, April 1, 2020. All service functions for customers will continue via telephone, email, and drop box. Customers may pay their water/sewer bills via postal mail, over the phone or online payment service or using the Utilities Drop Box.
Customers with billing or account questions or concerns may contact us at 740-477-8255 Monday to Friday, 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. or by email Ragene.Pinson@ci.circleville.oh.us
Customers who are signing up for water/sewer services may contact our office for direction on how to obtain the forms and submit them back into the office.
The City of Circleville Service Department, Parks Department and Planning & Zoning will be closed to the public immediately until Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Customers may contact our office at 740-477-8224 Monday to Friday, 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. or by email Brenda.Short@ci.circleville.oh.us with any questions or requests for applications or permits. We then will instruct how to return applications and permits to our staff.
City Hall will be closed to the public immediately until Wednesday, April 1, 2020.
Income Tax options for filing your return:
• Complete the return online at the RITA website. (see above)
• Mail returns to RITA.
• Mail copies of your W-2s and front page of your federal tax return to the local income tax department at 133 S. Court St., Circleville, Ohio 43113. Please include a phone number where you can be reached, for a phone interview to complete your tax return.
• Drop a sealed envelope containing copies of your W-2s and front page of your federal tax return in the Circleville Utilities drop box, located at 108 E Franklin Street, Circleville. Please include a phone number where you can be reached, for a phone interview to complete your tax return.
Donald R. McIlroy, Mayor