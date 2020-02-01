CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Park District has announced its two newest members of the Board of Commissioners, Gregory Bigam and Susan Metzger.
Bigam, is a graduate of Westfall High School and is a lifelong resident of Pickaway County. He also graduated from Capital University with a bachelors in political science and history. He previously worked as a clerk and administrator for the Pickaway County Board of Commissioners and has experience working with federal grants, including the Community Development Block Grant to aid in the creation of Barthelmas Park.
Now retired, he also was the executive director for the Pickaway Metropolitan Housing Authority.
“I look forward to carrying on the great work that has been accomplished as well as the exciting future plans for the residents of Pickaway County,” he stated.
Bigam said he’s spent a fair amount of time serving on boards and that serving on the Park District Board sounded interesting to him.
“It’s one of those things that you read a bit about it and know a little bit with the canals and the bikeways and trails,” Bigam commented. “It seemed like something I could help out with and get involved in.”
He enters at a time when the Park District is helping to cover the purchase of and expansion to Barthelmas Park, mirroring his time at the commissioners office.
“That was one of the things that I found interesting that there’s so much going on and they have a lot of projects now that they’ve passed the levy,” Bigam said of the Park Board. “I think they’re really trying to plan and have things for a county that’s growing. We can have bikeways and trailways and the things they’ve been working on that are going to make Pickaway County a better place to live as it grows. As I’ve gotten into it, there’s a lot of very interesting and very big things that can happen that will benefit the county and people will enjoy.”
The new board member wants to continue down the path the Park District has taken by continuing to support smaller projects in the community parks through its yearly grant process.
“The Park District, in small ways, is able to help out the communities in smaller parks in villages and townships and I hope we’re able to continue to do that,” he said. “If you’re not able to get to a bigger park with a walkway, you can right in your community have a small little park to serve those needs. It’s great to support those in a small way with the county.”
Metzger moved to Pickaway County in 1994 with her husband and sons and has worked in education, specifically agriculture education and has been a project coordinator for the Pickaway County Community Foundation since February 2019. Metzger also is on the Youth Advisory Council and is a two-time graduate of The Ohio State University.
Metzger said she’s always had a passion for green space with her background in agriculture.
“I always look for opportunities for parks to make it more attractive to people to come to Pickaway County and to build in Pickaway County,” she said. “My brother-in-law sold some of the property to the park’s district and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.”
One of her tasks with the Pickaway County Fellows program, a leadership development program, is to interview with a local board they have an interest for.
“I said I’d give it a shot and submitted my application and Judge Jan Long said they’d interview me,” Metzger added. “I told them I was really keen on people in our community having avenues and a green space to do so. The idea to upgrade and make things prettier works for me.
“I look forward to good things happening and I’m really excited for things in the works and what we have to do,” she commented.
“Tom and his crew have taken the initiative to look into the different types of grants,” Metzger continued. “There’s a big push to get onto the waterways through grants. We’ll see what happens.”
Metzger said one of the things being worked on is connecting a walking path from Circleville over the Scioto River into Canal Park and the related trail system there.
“If we can get some funding for that it would be great,” she stated. “I know it’s going to take some bucks to make it safe for people to utilize.”
One of the things she wants to see through are more bike trails and continuing to connect trails from one side of the county to the other and eventually connecting Circleville, through trails, to New Holland.
“I grew up in the Cleveland area and Oberlin is close and they have a bike trail there,” Metzger explained. “It’s very sweet to be able to just keep on riding. I enjoy the fact that it’s in the works. I know we have a lot of hurdles to overcome but to have something like that so close would be great. I drive on 138 to go home and I see that and I just think — someday.”